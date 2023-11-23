First three contestants confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

The first three contestants have been confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.
The annual special airs on Christmas Day.
The stunning ballroom will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the night as six celebrities will battle to be crowned Christmas champion.
BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent is partnered with Graziano Di Prima.
She said: “I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.”
“I’m hoping the judges will be kind – and filled with Christmas spirit.”
“And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”
Historian Dan Snow has been paired with Nadiya Bychkova.
He said: “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor.”
“But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”
Meanwhile, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick will be paired with Nancy Xu.
He said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.”
“From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test.”
“I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer…get me on that dancefloor!”