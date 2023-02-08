Fawlty Towers set for reboot – after more than 40 years

Fawlty Towers is set for a reboot after more than 40 years.

The fan-favourite sitcom left our screens in 1979 after a four-year run.

The show followed hotelier Basil Fawlty (John Cleese) and his wife Sybil (Prunella Scales), as they tried to maintain both their hotel and marriage.

Earlier this week, Castle Rock Entertainment announced it had struck a deal with John to bring back the TV series.

The 83-year-old actor will reprise his role in Fawlty Towers, and will be joined by his daughter Camilla – who will star as Basil Fawlty’s long-lost daughter.

Actor and Director Rob Reiner, his wife Michele Reiner, and director and producers Matthew George and Derrick Rossi will be at the helm of the reboot.

John said of the news: “When we first met, he [Matt] offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember.”

The 83-year-old continued: “By dessert, we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner. Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series.”

Rob Reiner said: “John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh.”

“The original show, written by Cleese and Connie Booth, ran on BBC Two for two series in 1975 and 1979. In 2019, it was named the greatest British sitcom of all time by a panel of television experts for Radio Times magazine.”

“However, despite its success, Cleese has previously pushed back on the idea of reviving Fawlty Towers. In a 2009 interview, the comedian, then aged 69, said the cast would never make another episode because they are “too old and tired”.