Fans react to part one of the final season of The Crown

Part One of the sixth and final season of The Crown was finally released on Thursday and is now available to stream on Netflix.

The remaining six episodes will join the streaming platform on Thursday, December 14.

The highly-anticipated series has been met with mixed reviews by fans who have already taken to the streaming service, to binge watch the first four episodes.

Part one of the final season covers 1997 when the late Princess Diana began dating Dodi Al-Fayed.

It was previously reported that fans are in store for a shock, as the final series begins with Diana’s fatal car crash.

Fans have now flocked to X to give their take on the show’s dramatic first four episodes.

 

