Fans react to Anton and Craig David’s reunion on Love Island: All Stars

During tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars fans saw Anton reunite with singer Craig David.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the Re-Rewind singer was set to enter the villa to give the islanders a VIP musical performance.

Fans know from season five of the show, in which Anton first appeared on, that he has a love for the R&B singer.

Instagram

Earlier in the day, Anton got a text that read: “Islanders, It’s time to get glam because tonight the villa will host a VIP performance from an International Superstar. #Rewind #FillMeIn”

The villa went wild, as super fan Anton screamed: “Craig David, Craig David, Craig David!”

The singer-songwriter proceeded to put on quite the show and also brought out former Islander and singer Wes Nelson to perform their new song together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

After seeing Anton reunite with his favourite musician, fans took to X to share their thoughts on the pair’s reunion.

