Fans react to Anton and Craig David’s reunion on Love Island: All Stars

During tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars fans saw Anton reunite with singer Craig David.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the Re-Rewind singer was set to enter the villa to give the islanders a VIP musical performance.

Fans know from season five of the show, in which Anton first appeared on, that he has a love for the R&B singer.

Earlier in the day, Anton got a text that read: “Islanders, It’s time to get glam because tonight the villa will host a VIP performance from an International Superstar. #Rewind #FillMeIn”

The villa went wild, as super fan Anton screamed: “Craig David, Craig David, Craig David!”

The singer-songwriter proceeded to put on quite the show and also brought out former Islander and singer Wes Nelson to perform their new song together.

After seeing Anton reunite with his favourite musician, fans took to X to share their thoughts on the pair’s reunion.

Anton getting gassed over the hashtags cos he knows he gonna be reunited with his one true love is killing meee😂😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OqOmwhKX17 — JOLENE🇬🇭 (@jojoeamps_) February 7, 2024

Anton getting all emotional over Craig David again is so cute he’s such a fan girl #loveisland — • 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐘 • (@Holsxox_) February 7, 2024

‘So I thought tonight, with Craig David being in the villa’ The love Anton has for Craig David#LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland — tweeetertots (@tweeetertots) February 7, 2024

Craig David really has Anton in a chokehold… this man always gets emotional after seeing him🤣 #LoveIslandAllStars #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/2jtYwRV1VV — Surayya (@rayy_c5) February 7, 2024

Anton and his fan girling over Craig David is just brilliant #LoveIsland — Erin 🌼 (@erinparkinsonxx) February 7, 2024