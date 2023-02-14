Ad
Fans predict heartache for Jessie as Will kisses Casa Amor bombshell in Love Island teaser

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans are predicting heartache for Jessie, as the teaser for tonight’s show sees her beau Will kiss one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

The Australian beauty has been coupled up with farmer Will for weeks, and viewers have been rooting for the pair to win the hit dating show.

However, it looks like Casa Amor could break the couple up, as Will grows close to new girl Layla.

On tonight’s show, Layla and Will chat on the terrace, and Layla says: “You shocked me.. You’re more chatty than I thought you would be.”

Will admits: “I feel like I gravitate to you.”

Talk on the terrace also then turns to kisses outside of a challenge.

And as night properly falls, some Islanders choose to sleep outside. Who is sleeping under the stars and who is sharing a bed?

Ahead of tonight’s show, fans took to Twitter to react to the teaser.

One wrote: “@ Will how you going to fumble Jessie this bad.”

Another tweeted: “Me thinking it would be Jessie who strays in Casa Amor but it’s will.”

