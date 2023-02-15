Fans of Netflix’s You ‘mind blown’ by unexpected twist in new trailer

The trailer for part II of You season 4 is here, and it sees the return of a very familiar face.

Part I of the hit show’s final season joined Netflix earlier this month, and part II will join the streaming giant on March 9.

In the brand new trailer, Joe (played by Penn Badgley) walks into a room to find his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) sitting in a chair, reading a book written by Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers).

Love looks up from her book and says: “Hi Joe.”

Fans were left shook by the unexpected twist, as Love was apparently killed by Joe at the end of season three.

It is not known whether she survived the death and tracked Joe down in his new home in London, or if she is returning as a ghost or hallucination.

Reacting to Love’s surprise return, one fan commented under the trailer: “That scene of Love at the end made me gasp, I can’t wait to see Joe and Love face off! I wonder if she’s alive or a hallucination, given how we never ACTUALLY saw her dead body…”

Another wrote: “I knew she was gonna come back and I’m so here for it.”

A third penned: “The last scene blew my mind and made me tear up at the same time. Love is back!”