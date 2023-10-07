Fans frenzy as Scott van-der-Sluis ‘linked to Love Island: All Stars’ after appearing on the show three times

Fans are frenzying amid rumours Scott van-der-Sluis has been linked to the line-up of Love Island: All Stars.

The former Shelbourne F.C. goalkeeper first appeared on Love Island UK earlier this summer, and enjoyed brief romances with Catherine Agbaje and Abi Moores.

Shortly after being dumped from the Majorcan villa, Scott jetted to Fiji to appear as a bombshell on Love Island USA.

During his one-week stint in the Love Island USA villa, Scott struck up a romance with Johnnie Olivia.

However, it appears the couple have decided not to pursue their romance, as the Welshman was recently confirmed as part of the 25-strong line-up for Love Island Games.

Now, a fan account has claimed there have been rumours flying around that Scott will also appear on Love Island: All Stars.

The X account wrote: “Love Island Games might NOT be the end of Scott’s Love Island World Tour as it is now being rumoured that Love Island Producers are CONSIDERING putting Scott on Love Island All Stars taking place at South Africa in January😭😭.”

Fans are frenzying on the social media platform, joking that Scott is “doing way too much”.

One X user wrote: “Does he just not have a comfortable bed at home, is that the issue?🤔”

Another penned: “Uncle nolonger has shame!?😭😭😭.. is he not busy at all!?😭🥴”

A third commented: “Wow he is the first ever permanent islander.”

Love Island: All Stars is entirely separate to Love Island Games, which was recently filmed in Fiji.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances.

Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024. ITV have yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again.