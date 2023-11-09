Fans are all saying the same thing about Robbie Williams’ new Netflix docuseries.

The singer’s self-titled series joined the streaming platform on November 8.

The 49-year-old opened up about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, and his “feud” with his former Take That bandmate Gary Barlow.

The official synopsis for the Netflix docuseries reads: “Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his solo career, this is the definitive 4-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time.”

“Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team including Asif Kapadia as an EP; this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines.”

Following its premiere, fans have flocked to X to share that they had become emotional while watching the series.

One X user penned: “Finished it and could watch over again. I felt very emotional to see the depths you have sacrificed for our pleasure.”

Another wrote: “What a brutal watch. All 4 episodes binged and I adore you more than ever. You have been part of so much of my life and brought me the greatest friends. Thank god you got your happy ending.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “I’m watching this in tears, in your younger self I see my late brother… Be so proud of yourself Rob, watching how broken you’ve been is heartbreaking 💔 x.”