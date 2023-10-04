Ad
Famous faces join Victoria and David Beckham at the premiere of their new Netflix docuseries

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the UK Premiere of Netflix's Beckham: Limited Series at Curzon Mayfair on October 3rd, 2023 in London, UK. (Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix)
A host of famous faces joined Victoria and David Beckham at the London premiere of their Netflix docuseries on Tuesday night.

The four-part docuseries, titled ‘Beckham’, looks inside the life and career of legendary footballer and current Inter Miami owner David.

Former Late Late Show host James Corden, US Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton were among the well-known faces who stepped out on the red carpet at the premiere.

James Corden attends the UK Premiere of Netflix’s Beckham: Limited Series at Curzon Mayfair on October 3rd, 2023 in London, UK. (Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix)
Emma Bunton attends the UK Premiere of Netflix’s Beckham: Limited Series at Curzon Mayfair on October 3rd, 2023 in London, UK. (Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix)

David and Victoria were also joined by their family of four kids – Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper and Cruz – along with Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan.

The football legend’s parents, Sandra and Ted, were also in attendance as they posed for pictures with him on the red carpet.

Dave Gardner, who is one of David’s best friends, arrived at the premiere with his Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

BBC Sports presenter Alex Scott also made an appearance, as did Guy Ritchie’s wife Jacqui Ainsley.

(L to R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the UK Premiere of Netflix’s Beckham: Limited Series at Curzon Mayfair on October 3rd, 2023 in London, UK. (Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix)
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the UK Premiere of Netflix’s Beckham: Limited Series at Curzon Mayfair on October 3rd, 2023 in London, UK. (Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix)

Beckham is available to stream on Netflix now.

