Everything you need to know ahead of Strictly Come Dancing’s return to Blackpool

Strictly Come Dancing will make its highly anticipated return to Blackpool Tower on Saturday night for the first time in three years.

As we enter the ninth week of the competition, there are eight remaining couples.

The show kicks off at 7.45pm tonight on BBC One, which will see the couples take to the dancefloor to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke in a bid to secure their place in next week’s episode.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima will perform a Paso Doble to a mash-up of Only Girl (In The World) and We Found Love by Rihanna.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will American Smooth to You’re My World by Cilla Black.

Meanwhile, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will also American Smooth to New York New York by Frank Sinatra.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola will perform their Couple’s Choice to a Destiny’s Child Megamix.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse.

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will take a Salsa to the dance floor with a KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu will Samba to I Go To Rio by Hugh Jackman.

Meanwhile, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will Jive to Bandstand Boogie by Barry Manilow.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air at 7.20pm on Sunday night on BBC One.

There will be a special performance by Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

