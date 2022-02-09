Ad
Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new drama series Inventing Anna – and the true story behind it

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Shonda Rhimes’ new drama series Inventing Anna joins Netflix this week.

The show is inspired by the true story of convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born German who moved to New York in 2013 and posed as a wealthy German heiress called Anna Delvey.

Anna, who told her new friends that her wealth was around $60 million, frequently managed to get her wealthy pals to pay for hotel stays, restaurant visits and shopping trips by claiming her money was stuck overseas or that she had forgotten her wallet.

Cr. Aaron Epstein/Netflix © 2021

She was convicted of larceny and theft of services, and imprisoned from 2019 until February 2021.

In March last year, Anna was taken into custody to be deported back to Germany.

The nine-part series, which is inspired by the New York Magazine article ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People’ by Jessica Pressler, follows a journalist (played by Anna Chlumsky) investigating the case of Anna (played by Julia Garner).

Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021

Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and the reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Is she New York’s biggest con woman, or simply the new portrait of the American dream?

Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney and Laverne Cox also star in the series, which joins Netflix on February 11.

