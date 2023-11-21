Everything we know about this year’s Late Late Toy Show

It’s Toy Show week – which means Christmas has officially begun!

The highly-anticipated broadcast will air on Friday, November 24 and will see Patrick Kielty as it’s first time host.

The beloved toy show brings children from all around the country together to reveal the hottest new toys of the year.

Jam packed with special performances, incredible characters and amazing surprise guests, The Toy Show is certain to get you and your family in the festive spirit.

This year will see new host Patrick’s first Toy Show, after replacing Ryan Tubridy after he announced his departure from the show in May.

Ahead of the show, which will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9:35pm, a promotional video was released to get viewers excited for Ireland’s most-watched TV programme.

In the ad, Patrick does his research ahead of the beloved broadcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The theme of this year’s show is still strictly under wraps.

Previous Toy Show themes have included The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl, Frozen, The Jungle Book and most recently The Wizard of Oz.

The 52-year-old Down native recently revealed to RTÉ Entertainment how he is prepping for this week’s show:

“The amount of Lego that I have built, the amount of Lego that I have stood on, the amount of toys that I have fixed, the amount of toys that I have built over the years… I would say that’s the prep.”

“The prep is real life.”

Patrick also revealed he’s been spending “a lot” of time in the costume department, as well as “stretching” ahead of his Toy Show hosting debut.

The Toy Show airs on Friday, November 24 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.