Everything we know about the return of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars returns to television screens on Sunday, January 7 at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.

The series judges include Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond, and Arthur Gourounlian.

A batch of celebrity contestants were recently revealed alongside the return of hosts Doireann Garrihy and Jennifer Zamparelli.

The complete lineup of 11 celebrities were revealed after RTÉ announced the 11-strong line-up of professional dancers earlier in December.

Sunday night’s show will run for two hours, until 8:30pm.

Series eliminations do not begin until week three, so all the contestants are safe for the first two weeks.

RTÉ recently released a promo clip of the show, which provides a glimpse into the glitz and glamour awaiting the Dancing With The Stars audience this season.

Returning pros include Karen Byrne, Kylee Vincent, Laura Nolan, Salome Chachua, Stephen Vincent, Robert Rowiński, Denys Samson and Ervinas Merfeldas.

The series will run for 11 weeks with the finale set to air on Sunday, March 17.

This year’s series features a host of famous faces including, Rosanna Davidson, Katja Mia, Miriam Mullins, and Wild Youth’s David Whelan.

Check out the full confirmed line-up below:

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison is an author, model, TV personality and Miss World 2003.

The mum-of-three said: “My family like to say that I’m ‘awkwardly uncool’ when I’m on the dance floor, so I’m going to show them a thing or two.”

“You forget who you used to be when you become a mum… your children take over your life, your world and your thoughts and I’m slowly starting to remember the person I used to be!”

“I’m doing this show for my kids as well, I want them to be really proud.”

Eileen Dunne

Eileen Dunne is a former RTÉ newsreader.

Ahead of her DWTS stint, the 65-year-old said: “I’m feeling excited, I know it will be hard in ways, it will be challenging but I think I’m going to love every minute of it.”

“I took very few Irish dancing lessons and attempted to take dancing lessons at one point… bar dancing in Tamangos or The Grove in Clontarf or wherever as a teenager – that’s about the height of it!”

David Whelan

David Whelan is one fourth of Wild Youth – who represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

He said: “I’m feeling very excited. I’m very nervous. I’ve never danced like this before in my life so it’s a new experience, especially with a partner.”

“Getting used to that is one thing, getting used to the fake tan is another!”

“I don’t mind the sequins; I’ve worn some crazy stuff in my life so far! Apart from a nightclub dance floor when I was in my mid-20s, I wouldn’t say I danced a lot, but I’m loving it.”

Blu Hydrangea

Blu Hydrangea, aka Joshua Cargill, is a Belfast drag queen, known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The TV personality said: “This is a dream come true. It was one of my New Year’s resolutions to learn to dance this year, I didn’t think it was going to happen because I was being a bit lazy and now, I’m here and I get to do it in front of the world so that’s exciting!”

“I danced on Drag Race, if you could call it that. I’m sure some people would have some words to say about my dancing!”

Miriam Mullins

Miriam Mullins has over 2.1 million followers on TikTok, and a further 140k on Instagram.

The Cork native said: “I am so excited to be part of the show this year. It’s such an amazing opportunity, a chance to meet loads of new people, make loads of new friends and hopefully show off my dancing skills, I don’t know if I have them or not.”

“We’ll see! I’ve done the odd TikTok dance here and there. That mightn’t have gone down very well with the audience, but this is a different type of dancing!”

Laura Fox

Laura Fox hosts a weekend breakfast show on RTÉ 2FM and RTÉ One’s Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The presenter said: “I am beyond excited; this is all I’ve ever wanted!”

“Ireland’s Fittest Family has put me on a new trajectory, and even though it has been overwhelming – it has been overwhelming in a good way because people are supportive and there’s so many lovely messages – I’m hoping that they’ll do the same for Dancing with the Stars and get behind me.”

Shane Quigley Murphy

Shane Quigley Murphy is best known for his role as Gareth Boyle in Fair City.

Speaking ahead of his DWTS stint, Shane said: “I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this season. It’s such an honour to be part of such an incredible production and the entire team have been so brilliant and welcoming, preparing me for what’s to come,” Shane continued.

“The spray tan caught me by surprise, but hey I’ll try anything once! I’m not quite sure what to expect, but that’s why I love it. ” “I love a challenge, and this is definitely a challenge for me. The last time I danced was at my brother’s wedding and honestly that wasn’t a pretty sight!” Davy Russell Davy Russell is a Grand National-winning and Cheltenham Cup-winning jockey, making him one of Ireland’s most successful sportsmen. Ahead of his DWTS stint, Davy said: “It’s exciting. And it’s so very different to what I’m used to, it’s a new venture.” “It’s really hard to keep it a secret from friends and family, I have itchy fingers and I’m ready to pull the trigger.” “My wife always told me we need to get dancing lessons before our wedding. I said no, and now I’m regretting this decision.” Katja Mia Katja Mia, who recently landed a hosting gig on Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show, has also been confirmed for Dancing with the Stars. Ahead of her DWTS stint, the TV personality said: “Brian [Dowling] is basically family with Dancing with the Stars at this point isn’t he? He’s been great for calming the nerves.” “I’m also good friends with Erica Cody and she was there to give me advice. Suzanne Jackson gave me her number and said to call her anytime. They’ve been so supportive.” “So you can really see there’s like a Dancing with the Stars family – a sort of sense of community here with every class.” “I’m feeling extremely excited. I feel a bit giddy as well, and I’ve met everyone and everyone’s kind of feeling the same. We’re nervous. We’re like, why did we agree to this? But we’re also ready to just have fun.” “I was a stage school kid growing up but I haven’t done anything like Latin dancing, ballroom dancing, anything that’s quite technical like that.” Rory Cowan Rory Cowan was the penultimate celebrity confirmed for Dancing with the Stars 2024. The actor is best known for his role as Rory Brown on Mrs Brown’s Boys, a character he portrayed between 2011 and 2017. Ahead of his DWTS stint, Rory said: “Last year I couldn’t do it because I had back surgery. But this year it’s going to be fantastic because I’m 64, I’m turning 65 in July and I just want to go out with a bang.” “I’m not going to be doing anything else after this. I’ll continue with Fair City for as long as they like, that’s wonderful show to have. But when I’m 65 I want to do as little as possible! I just think that dancing lifts your heart.” “I don’t have any expectations of winning this. I’ve plantar fasciitis. I’ve had back surgery. I’m a bit decrepit for my age! I’m in good form but I just know if I don’t do it this year, I’ll never do it.” Jason Smyth Jason Smyth is a six-time Paralympic gold medal-winning 100m and 200m sprinter. The 36-year-old is legally blind, with his central vision being affected by Stargardt’s disease. Jason said: “It’s quite a step away from the world on the athletics track to the dance floor. So, I think there are elements I’m excited about and elements that I’m just a little bit nervous about as well. “I wouldn’t even say I was someone who dances loads, I have two girls, eight and five, and they both love to dance so, I’ve had to learn to bop around more and more, but it’s usually to princess songs or something slightly different!”