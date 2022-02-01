Everything we know about the Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies

A Grease prequel series is coming later this year!

On Monday, Paramount+ announced the start of production on Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Rydell High is back in session! Grease: #RiseOfThePinkLadies is coming soon to #ParamountPlus . pic.twitter.com/1zd0fl2dhx

Inspired by the iconic 1978 film, the show will explore the evolution of the Pink Ladies, a clique of straight-talking highschool girls.

Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara will star in the series along with veteran actress Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee.

The show will take place four years before the original Grease when “four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series president Nicole Clemens said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with.”

“[Writer and executive producer] Annabel [Oakes] and [director and executive producer] Alethea [Jones] have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present,” she added.

Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff and Jamie Donnelly starred as the original Pink Ladies Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty and Jan in the original Grease film.