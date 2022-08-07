Everything we know about the dramatic Love Island 2022 reunion

The highly anticipated 2022 Love Island reunion will air tonight.

The 90-minute special, hosted by Laura Whitmore, was pre-recorded in London on Thursday evening.

There will be plenty of drama during the reunion special, including a fight between two Casa Amor bombshells and some snubs from this year’s Islanders.

Here’s everything we know about the Love Island reunion so far:

Jacques O’Neill did NOT attend the reunion

Jacques O’Neill reportedly decided to snub the Love Island reunion to avoid his former flame Paige Thorne.

The rugby star sensationally quit the show half-way through after admitting he was struggling, and he promised Paige he would wait for her on the outside.

However, Paige then grew close to bombshell Adam Collard, and the pair made it to the semi-finals of the show.

According to reports, Jacques still hasn’t spoken to Paige since he left the villa, and wasn’t ready to come face-to-face with her and Adam at the reunion.

A source told The Sun earlier this week: “Unfortunately, Jacques has decided he’s just not ready to see Paige quite yet… and especially not with [her new beau] Adam [Collard].”

“He’s made the decision to wait for a more suitable moment to talk to her again after everything he’s been through.”

Producers were forced to step in to settle a heated argument

According to one audience member, Casa Amor star Coco Lodge stormed off during the drama-filled reunion following a heated exchanged with Summer Bowte.

They tweeted: “Just been at the Love Island reunion episode filming, very heated exchange between coco and summer production had to step in and close it down.”

“Summer made a comment about friends not being real friends on the outside, and coco was trying to defend herself by saying ‘It was all banter’, kept going back and forth over the boys (josh & billy) for a fair few minutes, production obvs had no idea of context from podcast ep”

“Coco left after that exchange and we had to cheer her to come back in… luca ran over to Jay, Charlie and antigonis table to get the gossip as the reaction on the sofa was a bit mad.”

Just been at the #LoveIsland reunion episode filming, very heated exchange between coco and summer production had to step in and close it down 😬 — hattie (@hattietoll) August 4, 2022

The dramatic reunion between the two Casa Amor bombshell came just days after Coco spilled secrets about life during and after the Love Island villa on the ‘Saving Grace’ podcast.

The 27-year-old told the podcast host that after being dumped from the villa, she and Josh Le Grove were put in a holding villa and the pair grew close – despite his romance with Summer.

Grace asked “Did you s**g him?,” to which Coco replied, “No and I’m actually annoyed because I feel like I could have now. Talking to him now after I’m like I feel like it could have happened.”

“He was like ‘Oh I’m horny,’” she continued. “I was like right… I’m gonna take myself to bed. But I don’t know why I did that because sorry he’s so fit.”

“But we are really close now, like we spend like every day, like all day together and I’m like just let me try once. I even say to him, ‘Just let me try once please Josh!’”

Coco and Summer have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Summer also cryptically tweeted: “lemme just 🤫😂…”

MORE Coco Drama

According to The Sun, there was MORE drama with Coco Lodge at the reunion, but the scenes will “never air”.

An insider told the publication that Chyna Mills accused Coco of sleeping with Deji Adeniyi, who left the villa with Lacey Edwards.

The source said: “Earlier in the week Chyna told a number of people that Coco had slept with Deji. Lacey was absolutely mortified and was giving Deji the cold shoulder all night.”

“Summer decided to bring it up with Coco while they were arguing about something else and all hell broke loose.”

“Coco and Chyna are no longer speaking and now Coco and Summer aren’t either. There was a lot of drama,” the insider added.

Davide’s secret feud

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed Davide Sanclimenti unfollowed fellow Islander George Tasker on Instagram.

George joined this year’s series as a Casa Amor bombshell, and appeared to get close to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu under the covers one night.

While the Turkish actress insisted nothing happened between them, the scene was played during Movie Night, which caused a huge row between her and Davide.

The couple inevitably kissed and made up, and went on to win the show, but it looks like they still have a bone to pick with George.

Ahead of Monday night’s final, George teased he would “break” Ekin-Su and Davide up at the reunion.

He said in an Instagram Live: “They’ll win and then I’ll break them up at the reunion.”

Gemma and Luca drama

Trouble in paradise?

In photos published by The Mirror, Love Island 2022 runners-up Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were spotted leaving the reunion early, as they headed into their London hotel separately.

Gemma, 19, attempted to cover her face as she headed into the hotel, while Luca was left trailing behind her with her handbag.

Sensing some tension between the pair, the photographer said to Luca: “You’ve got your hands full there!”

The fishmonger replied: “Oh don’t mate! She’s got the right hump with me!”, hinting at a row with his beau.

Why did Gemma have “the hump” with Luca? And what other drama will unfold during the reunion?

Find out on Love Island: The Reunion tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.