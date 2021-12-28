Everything we know about season two of popular Irish drama Smother

RTÉ’s popular drama series Smother is returning for a second season in 2022.

Season one of the six-part series centered around the mysterious death of Denis Ahern at his wife Val’s 50th birthday party.

All those in attendance at the party became prime suspects, including members of Val and Denis’ blended family, and the season finale revealed the killer was Elaine Lynch.

Season two will see Val’s world rock once again when a stranger turns up on her doorstep – Denis’ estranged son Finn.

Finn, who was abandoned to grow up in foster care in Britain, wants to get to know his family – but his appearance coincides with what seems to be an orchestrated campaign against the family, as each of the Ahern daughters has their lives targeted and exposed.

As Val’s daughters start to warm to Finn and invite him into their clan, conflict between the girls and Val ensues. Will he break up the family Val has fought so hard to protect?

Seána Kerslake, Gemma-Leah Devereux, Dervla Kirwan, Niamh Walsh, Justine Mitchell and Dean Fagan star in the series.

Season two begins on January 9 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

