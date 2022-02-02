Everything we know about new thriller series Hollington Drive

The gripping thriller series Hollington Drive starts tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

With a leading Irish cast and parts filmed in Ireland, this four part series focuses on the lives of two sisters, Theresa and Helen, and their close relationship between their families, opening on a summer evening in a seemingly idyllic suburb of Hollington Drive.

However, things take a turn when the neighbour, 10-year-old Alex Boyd, is declared missing.

The sisters and social pillars within the community struggle to hold their lives and their families together in the wake of this tragedy. Secrets and lies begin to surface and long held facades falter as grief rips through Hollington Drive…

Theresa is concerned about her own son Ben’s increasingly unusual behaviour and darkening mood, and fears that a past traumatic event is finally catching up with them.

Her partner, Fraser tries to assuage her concerns, but as each new detail in the police investigation is announced, Theresa withdraws further still, terrified that Ben may have done something unthinkable.

Next door, school headmistress Helen is forced to confront the deepening faults within her own household: a listless, disengaged husband a young daughter reeling from shock; and a school full of students and staff, all traumatised by the horror of Alex’s suspicious disappearance.

The residents of Hollington Drive are compelled to assist in the search for the missing child, but Theresa fears the worst. Is it possible that her own son was somehow involved in whatever happened to Alex?

