Everything we know about Love Island’s newest bombshells Mal and Montel

Two new bombshells are heading into the Love Island villa.

Their arrival was teased at the end of Tuesday night’s episode, after Leah & Mitch and Jess & Sammy were voted the least compatible couples by their fellow Islanders.

Both couples have been forced apart and are now single, and won’t be allowed pick each other in the next recoupling.

But to ease the blow of being left single, host Maya Jama confirmed two new Islanders were entering the villa to date them – Mal and Montel.

Find out everything we know about the new arrivals below:

Mal Nicol, 25, hails from Edinburgh but lives in London.

The brunette works as a picture researcher, and is also the ex-girlfriend of former Love Island star Jay Younger.

When asked why she’s going on Love Island, she said: “Since I moved to London, having the balance of seeing friends, work and gym, it’s really difficult to date at the same time. It’s quite exhausting to date in the real world.”

“When you strip it back to no distractions or social situations your pure focus is on people. I’m intrigued to find a connection.”

Mal also revealed she has her eye on Sammy, Zach and Scott.

“I do actually like Sammy. I think he’s quite funny and his personality is coming out more – there is something about him I fancy,” she confessed.

“I fancy Zach as well, Zach but I wouldn’t go in too strong on him as I feel like he’ll get a bit big for his boots because he’s had a lot of female attention. I think I’d play it cool with him.

“Scott seems lovely – I think he’s got really nice eyes. But I do usually go for a rugby boy not a footballer…”

“I don’t have a game plan and I have never been one to be smooth with flirting. I know I can’t flirt, I can’t dance and I can’t sing, but I can guarantee I’ll be able to laugh them into my bed,” she continued.

“I’ve never been a flirtatious person but my energy is quite endearing and cute. I think boys think I am quite sexy but because I’m goofy, I come across as sweet and innocent. I know I won’t have to go for them – they’ll probably come for me.”

Montel McKenzie, 25, hails from East London.

Alongside working as an Account Manager, he’s also a semi-professional footballer.

When asked why he signed up for the show, Montel confessed: “I just haven’t found someone I want to date, I’m always so busy with work and football!”

Before entering the iconic villa, he also revealed: “My top three right now would be Catherine, Leah and Ella. Ella for me is generally my type, Catherine carries herself well and seems like a classy girl. Leah seems very chilled and that’s the kind of person I am.”

When asked what kind of bombshell he’ll be, Montel said: “I am used to people coming up to me – I’m lucky I guess! I don’t usually approach girls and win them over.”

“I will definitely get on with the guys in there but, at the same time, I need to talk to everyone. I’ll just be the guy that I am – cool and calm.”

The 25-year-old also called out Mitch’s behaviour in the villa so far, as he believes he’s “got it completely wrong”.

“It’s his sneakiness for me – he makes little comments about people and that’s not how I would go about things,” he explained.

Montel also vowed to not have sex on TV, but admitted: “Well, I said I would try my best!”