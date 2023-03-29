Everything we know about celebrity chef Dylan McGrath’s new ‘feel-good’ TV show

Dylan McGrath’s brand new show Secret Service begins on Virgin Media One tonight.

The series follows the renowned chef as he mentors five characters with an interest in cooking and a hunger for work in his professional kitchen.

Through the series it is revealed that due to their identity or ethnicity they’ve experienced social exclusion and struggled to access training and employment.

Dylan has just 4 weeks to fast track their cooking and hospitality skills so that they can produce a meal for a fine dining charity event to raise awareness for the charities and organisations that support them.

Across the series, viewers will witness the cooking progress made and personal challenges overcome by these chefs-in-the-making.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the show’s premiere, Dylan said: “It’s a great message. It’s a bunch of people from challenging backgrounds, who are in a position where work is off the table for them for different reasons.”

“My industry is quite a tough one, and these people joined us and fitted in as part of the team. The show is about the challenges of that, and I hope viewers find it entertaining.”

Dylan helps to train in 24-year-old Fiadhnait, who has Down’s Syndrome and zero cooking experience, and an 18-year-old settled traveller called Lisa Marie.

Direct Provision user Rosine, 37, also joins Dylan’s team, along with 22-year-old Luke – who has Asbergers and an intellectual disability.

Completing the line-up is 51-year-old Stephen, who is currently serving a prison sentence.

Dylan told us: “It’s a feel-good show, and it’s nice to hear these people’s stories and the good charity work that Ireland does to help them.”

Dylan McGrath’s Secret Service begins tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.