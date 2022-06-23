Ad
Everyone is raving about Amazon Prime’s new series The Summer I Turned Pretty

Rebekka Fifield
Everyone is raving about Amazon Prime’s new coming-of-age romantic drama The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The series, which is based on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ trilogy by popular author Jenny Han, follows a girl caught in a love triangle between two brothers as she deals with her first love and first heartbreak during the perfect summer.

Han famously penned the ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ trilogy, which has since been turned into multiple movies on Netflix.

 

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Belly Conklin is about to turn 16, and she’s headed to her favourite place in the world, Cousins Beach, to spend the summer with her family and the Fishers.”

“Belly’s grown up a lot over the past year, and she has a feeling that this summer is going to be different than all the summers before.”

The hit show stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney and Rachel Blanchard, and viewers are dubbing it the ultimate binge-watch this summer.

The series also has a score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has already been renewed for a second season.

After watching the show from start to finish, fans have been taking to Twitter to express their love for the plot, the characters, and the feel-good soundtrack.

Check out some of the best reactions to the series below:

