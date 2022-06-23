Everyone is raving about Amazon Prime’s new series The Summer I Turned Pretty

Everyone is raving about Amazon Prime’s new coming-of-age romantic drama The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The series, which is based on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ trilogy by popular author Jenny Han, follows a girl caught in a love triangle between two brothers as she deals with her first love and first heartbreak during the perfect summer.

Han famously penned the ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ trilogy, which has since been turned into multiple movies on Netflix.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Belly Conklin is about to turn 16, and she’s headed to her favourite place in the world, Cousins Beach, to spend the summer with her family and the Fishers.”

“Belly’s grown up a lot over the past year, and she has a feeling that this summer is going to be different than all the summers before.”

The hit show stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney and Rachel Blanchard, and viewers are dubbing it the ultimate binge-watch this summer.

The series also has a score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has already been renewed for a second season.

After watching the show from start to finish, fans have been taking to Twitter to express their love for the plot, the characters, and the feel-good soundtrack.

Check out some of the best reactions to the series below:

WHERE IS MY THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY LIFE HUH?? WHERE IS MY CONRAD AND JEREMIAH AND CAM CAMERON??? WHERE IS IT BC I WANT IT NOW — adri✨ (@twoheadlightss) June 11, 2022

just watched the summer i turned pretty. gagging, throwing up, screaming. love this fucking show holy fucking shit i have no words — Issy IS STREAMING THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY (@WILDFLR_ISSY) June 17, 2022

#thesummeriturnedpretty

me : “i watched the summer i turned pretty for the plot”

the plot : pic.twitter.com/aZo93qe5Sv — jess (@fxckoklahoma) June 20, 2022

whoever was in charge of the soundtrack for the summer i turned pretty deserves a raise bless u — yuzu (@mscloribel) June 20, 2022

Just finished all of “the summer I turned pretty”and i do not regret it but I feel like the embodiment of this picture pic.twitter.com/0V91vhQUdX — kacey | fever dream | (@2459Kacey) June 20, 2022

i need season 2 of the summer i turned pretty more than i need air. #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/rNWvFSr4q0 — Rhea (@_Rhea_Williams_) June 17, 2022

— pic stolen from tl

me after watching the summer i turned pretty: pic.twitter.com/sa0sWYEgKJ — camryn | finding moots! (@7UNJ1N) June 17, 2022

the summer i turned pretty has one of the best soundtracks ever like it has it all. taylor swift, olivia rodrigo, blackpink, carly rae jepsen, dua lipa, hayley kiyoko, billie eilish, ariana grande, phoebe bridgers, caroline polachek, baby queen, doja cat, & saweetie to name a few — jojo 🪩 (@livsregime) June 17, 2022

Did I just binge watch the entire season of The Summer I Turned Pretty the first night it came out, in one night? Yes. Did I also bawl my eyes out, fall in love and have a gigantic need for more? Yes. — fel (@fallintheflames) June 17, 2022