Episode eight of Succession set to ‘shock’ fans as the Roys tackle chaotic election night

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for season four of Succession.

The upcoming episode of Succession is set to shock fans, as the Roy siblings will tackle a very chaotic election night.

An explosive teaser for episode eight, titled ‘America Decides’, has promised plenty of high stakes drama.

In the episode, the Roy siblings spar over the implications of the election results for themselves, their company, and the country; while Tom attempts to manage a very tense newsroom.

With so much on the line, including Connor’s place in the polls and the looming (and seemingly doomed) GoJo acquisition, anything could happen in the next episode.

In fact, during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong teased big things for episode eight of the final series.

Armstrong said: “What will they be shocked by? Maybe Episode 8. Hopefully all of them.”

Given fans were blindsided by the sudden death of Logan Roy in episode three, we can only imagine what’s about to happen in the next episode.

Succession Season 4 Episode 8, which is the third last episode of the series, will be available to watch in Ireland and the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW from 2am on Monday, May 15.