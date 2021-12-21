Ellen Pompeo says she’s been ‘trying to convince everyone to end Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo has revealed she’s been “trying to convince everyone to end Grey’s Anatomy”.

The actress has been playing Meredith Grey in the hit medical drama, which is currently on it’s 18th season, since the season one premiere back in 2005.

Despite being one of the highest paid actress in television, earning an estimated $20 million per year, Ellen is ready to say goodbye to Meredith.

The 52-year-old told Insider: “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.”

“I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.”