EastEnders star makes appearance in trailer for season four of Netflix’s You

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a familiar face in the trailer for season four of You.

The hit Netflix show follows a dangerously charming and intensely obsessive man named Joe (played by Penn Badgley), who goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

In the upcoming fourth season of the show, Joe tries to settle into life in London under a new persona: college professor Jonathan Moore.

But it’s not long before his past catches up to him, and the serial killer struggles to fight the urge to revert back to his old, obsessive ways…

In the trailer, which was released on Monday, EastEnders star Tilly Keeper joins the show as Lady Phoebe.

The actress is best known for playing Louise Mitchell in EastEnders from 2015 until 2020.

The trailer sees an unknown woman ask Joe: “Did you kill someone?” before Lady Phoebe interjects with: “Oh did somebody break your heart?”

Fans took to Twitter to share their delight after seeing Tilly on their screens again.

One tweeted: “Obsessed with the fact Tilly Keeper is in the new season of You.”

Another wrote: “I will not apologise for how much I’m gonna stan Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe in #youseason4.”

Part 1 of the You season four joins Netflix on February 9, and Part 2 joins the streaming giant on March 9.

The trailer reveals that Joe is no longer the hunter but the hunted, as an anonymous stalker begins following and texting him.

