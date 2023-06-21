Dumped Love Island star Charlotte reveals secret villa ‘feud’

Charlotte Sumner has revealed a secret Love Island “feud”.

The 30-year-old was dumped from the villa last week alongside André Furtado.

The dental nurse failed to find a romance on the show after only being in Majorca for a couple of days.

Last week, Charlotte was keen to spend more time with Zachariah Noble, and joined him for a workout in the outside gym.

The pair weren’t alone for long, as Molly Marsh strolled over to join them – burning holes in the back over their heads as she watched Zach instructing Charlotte on how to do weighted squats.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Charlotte was asked whether she loved Molly.

She said: “When I saw the video back of me and Zach, well and Molly working out… She was proper giving me evil b***hy looks. So I did think that was a bit b***hy.”

