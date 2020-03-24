The streaming service is currently trending on Twitter

Disney+ has officially launched in Ireland – and people are LOVING it

Disney+ has officially launched in Ireland, and people are loving it so far.

Disney+ is an on-demand streaming service owned and operated by The Walt Disney Company – which will allow subscribers to watch their favourite Disney movies and TV shows.

At the moment, the site has over 500 films and thousands of television episodes to watch from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and many more.

So far, Disney+ has been receiving positive feedback from subscribers, and it is currently trending on Twitter.

Subscribers were quick to tweet about how the launch has boosted their spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At last! Life in isolation just got so much better. #DisneyPlus #DisneyPlusUK,” one fan tweeted.

“Oh hello there, @disneyplus! Thanks for coming to brighten my day 😍,” another tweeted.

“Getting disney+ has honestly been the best part of 2020… Am I gonna cry watching brother bear today? Yes.. and then I’m gonna watch Kim Possible #DisneyPlus #QuaratineLife,” another fan posted.

Disney Plus costs €6.99 monthly or €69.99 annually, and if you sign up now you’ll get a 7-day free trial.

It is sure to make social distancing a lot easier!