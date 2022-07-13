David Beckham to open up like never before in new Netflix docuseries

David Beckham is set to open up like never before in a new Netflix docuseries, which will explore his life and career.

The series will follow David through his roots in east London to his stardom on the football field.

Sharing old pictures of himself on Instagram, Beckham said: “I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career.”

“The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey.”

The docuseries will contain never-before-seen personal footage from the last 40 years of his life, and interviews with those who have helped him both on and off the field.

The doc will follow his life from childhood to present day, including his marriage to Victoria Beckham – with whom he shares four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven.

The whole point of the documentary is to share Beckham’s drive and determination that was able to get him to where he is today – as he is one of the most recognisable athletes in history.

The project will be directed and produced by Fisher Stevens, who won an Academy Award in 2010 for the documentary ‘The Cove’.

It will be produced by British filmmaker John Battsek, who won an Emmy award in 2013 for the documentary ‘The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden’.