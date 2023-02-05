Daughter of I’m A Celeb winner ‘set to shake-up the Love Island villa as a bombshell’

Carl Fogarty’s daughter Claudia will reportedly enter the Love Island villa as a bombshell.

The blonde beauty, whose famous father won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2014, will reportedly shake-up the villa upon her arrival.

A source told The UK Sun: “Claudia is ready to strut into the villa imminently. She’s classy, beautiful and well educated and is set to have all the boys fighting over her.”

“Her life might be glamorous but family means everything to her and she’d love to meet the man of her dreams and settle down.”

“But she’s promised not to be too raunchy, to save Dad’s blushes,” the insider added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

