Dancing On Ice: Another celebrity has been confirmed for the 2024 series

Another celebrity has been confirmed for the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice.

The popular ITV show will return to our screens in January 2024.

On Wednesday, soap star Claire Sweeney joined the line-up.

The actress is best known for playing “Cassie” Plummer on Coronation Street, and she previously played Lindsey Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside.

Speaking on This Morning, the 52-year-old said: “I’m nervous and excited about doing it.”

“I’m looking forward to the makeover. I heard the hair and make-up team are fantastic. Having the make-under as Cassie on Corrie then a make-over on the weekend will be really nice.”

It comes after world champion boxer Ricky Hatton was confirmed as the first celebrity contestant of the season.