Coronation Street teases shock death of iconic character ahead of killer Stephen Reid’s exit

Coronation Street has teased the shock death of an iconic character, ahead of killer Stephen Reid’s exit from the soap.

Todd Boyce joined the ITV show as Stephen in 1996, and he returned to the soap last year.

Over the past few months, Stephen has murdered three people – Leo Thompkins, Teddy Thompkins, and his business associate Rufus.

However, it seems his murdering spree is not over yet.

Ahead of his exit from the show, Todd teased his character is set to kill again, with Tim Metcalfe and Peter Barlow being suggested as potential victims.

He told OK! Magazine: “I think Tim and I think Peter is putting himself in a dangerous position, but Tim definitely is just in my sights.”

“Stephen is furious with his situation, so he’d kill Tim just out of anger, not even any other reason. He’s a time bomb, he’s exploding.”

In a post shared to Instagram on Monday, Coronation Street wrote: “Stephen Reid’s reign of terror reaches a dramatic climax on the cobbles this month in the nail-biting final chapter of this thrilling storyline.”

“Whether he escapes justice or finally pays for his crimes, one thing is for sure actor Todd Boyce is finally bidding farewell to Stephen and Coronation Street, leaving shock and devastation in his wake.”

“As a new day dawns in Weatherfield on Monday October 9th, Stephen is planning his escape from the cobbles and the trail of dead bodies, unaware that the residents of Coronation Street are putting together the pieces of a rather shocking jigsaw puzzle, one that could leave him seeing out his days behind bars, not running one on a beach.”

“As he slowly realises that his time might be up, and with nothing to lose, he determines to make a final bid for freedom and will stop anyone that gets in his way.”

“As the shocked residents realise that they have a murderer in their midst the hunt is on to find Stephen before he can add to his death toll – or are they too late?”

“With the walls closing in on Stephen will he escape to foreign climes or does he have unfinished business which will see him make one final mistake? Will Weatherfield CID finally get their man?”

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on Virgin Media.