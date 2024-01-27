Coronation Street fans left fuming after ITV schedule shake-up

Coronation Street fans have been left fuming after an ITV schedule shake-up.

The famous soap opera will not air in its regular 8 pm slot this evening as it has been pulled from the air.

The decision comes as a result of the network having to air live coverage of the FA Cup action as Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City at 8 pm.

Soap bosses confirmed the schedule switch earlier this week as they shared a message on social media saying.

In their statement, they wrote: “Here to let you know about a slight schedule change this week. Never miss an episode on ITVX.”

It means that fans will have been forced to go a total of four days without any cobblestone action.

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to vent their outrage at the change, with numerous viewers branding it a “national disgrace.”

The fact that the show’s spot was being taken over by the football also failed to sit well with viewers.

One viewer commented: “Why do the schedules have to keep changing because of the “b****y football”? Can you not show these games on ITV2 or 3?”

Another then added: “Wish ITV would stop doing this!!”

“>A third user penned: “Can’t remember the last time Corrie kept to its schedule lol.”

Another annoyed viewer asked: “Is it ever on the same time/day anymore.”

Coronation Street fans are currently following the storyline of Paul Foreman as he battles his up-and-down health woes.

The character’s health has been debilitating in recent times and both his carer Moses and his family are doing everything they can to make him more comfortable.

Another storyline taking place on the cobbles is that of Ed Bailey who is continuing to struggle with his gambling addiction.

Ed is finding it difficult to cope in the aftermath of his gambling revelation and also appeared shocked when his son Micheal Bailey narrowly avoided death in a fire at his builder’s yard.