Britain’s Got Talent viewers brand emotional audition ‘staged’ after spotting ‘proof’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Britain’s Got Talent returned to our screens on Saturday night, and one particular audition had viewers talking.

Nick Edwards was sitting in the audience enjoying the show when he spotted his young daughters Savannah and Cali walking on stage with their nana.

The siblings, three and four, explained that they actually wanted their father to audition and that his mum had filled out his application form for him as a surprise.

Nick, who appeared to be shocked, later took to the stage to sing an emotional rendition of ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ by Ernie Halter.

While his audition left presenter Declan Donnolly and judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon in tears, viewers at home took to Twitter to accuse BGT on staging the “surprise” audition.

One tweeted: “The guy just so happened to randomly have a microphone attached to his shirt … yeah this is totally not staged at all.”

Another wrote: “you had a microphone on, a lyric sheet and a guitar with you, it wasn’t a suprise audition you melt.”

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues tonight at 7.35pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

