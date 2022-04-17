Britain’s Got Talent viewers brand emotional audition ‘staged’ after spotting ‘proof’

Britain’s Got Talent returned to our screens on Saturday night, and one particular audition had viewers talking.

Nick Edwards was sitting in the audience enjoying the show when he spotted his young daughters Savannah and Cali walking on stage with their nana.

The siblings, three and four, explained that they actually wanted their father to audition and that his mum had filled out his application form for him as a surprise.

Nick, who appeared to be shocked, later took to the stage to sing an emotional rendition of ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ by Ernie Halter.

While his audition left presenter Declan Donnolly and judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon in tears, viewers at home took to Twitter to accuse BGT on staging the “surprise” audition.

One tweeted: “The guy just so happened to randomly have a microphone attached to his shirt … yeah this is totally not staged at all.”

Another wrote: “you had a microphone on, a lyric sheet and a guitar with you, it wasn’t a suprise audition you melt.”

Not staged, but had a microphone already attached when surprised in the audience and luckily also had his guitar with him #bgt — LozzaLuton (@Lozzawattsskyc1) April 16, 2022

Complete surprise but he's got a microphone on 🤔 Ok sure #BGT pic.twitter.com/6bFdjtT4Ot — Ste Dearden (@dearden_91) April 16, 2022

you had a microphone on, a lyric sheet and a guitar with you, it wasn’t a suprise audition you melt #BGT pic.twitter.com/NkVouHBGA7 — luce☽ (@lucyjadeeex) April 16, 2022

Nick had no idea why he was in the #BGT audience Also Nick; wearing a microphone 🥴 pic.twitter.com/CbNuUjY4ql — Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 16, 2022

The guy just so happened to randomly have a microphone attached to his shirt … yeah this is totally not staged at all. 😂 #BritainsGotTalent #BGT — Dazman (@Darren_h92) April 16, 2022

I don’t know if I’m just miserable or something, but all this stuff seems awfully unbelievably staged #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — Matthew Liam Miller (@MatthewLiamMil1) April 16, 2022

I do enjoy watching #BGT but these staged set ups / sob stories are what’s ruining the show. We can see right through them. We had enough of it on X Factor. — Simon C (@Simy_78) April 16, 2022

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues tonight at 7.35pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.