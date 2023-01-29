Bridgerton star teases their departure from the show ahead of third season

Phoebe Dynevor has teased her exit from Bridgerton.

The actress, who plays Dalphe on the hit Netflix series, was asked in an interview with Screen Rant whether there would be “any exciting dynamics” for her character in the upcoming third season.

Phoebe replied: “Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

The upcoming season of Bridgerton will focus on Penelope Featherington (played by Irish actress Nicola Coughlan) and her blossoming romance with Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton).

Claudia Jessie, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Thompson, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell and Polly Walker will all reprise their roles for season three.

James Phoon, Sam Phillips and Daniel Francis have also joined the cast for the new season.

