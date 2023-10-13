Big Brother house ‘locked down’ as security breach sparks panic amongst bosses

The Big Brother house has reportedly been “locked down”.

The popular show was hit by a security alert on Thursday after a YouTuber flew a drone over the house.

The man claimed he hacked their radio systems and listened in on conversations between the crew, sparking panic amongst show bosses.

According to The UK Sun, a security team attempted to escort the man away to prevent a breach, but he refused to leave.

The YouTuber is said to have continued filming the confrontation and could be heard shouting: “I will defend myself.”

More staff reportedly emerged attempting to get the man to leave, after he filmed show employees and studio vehicles entering and leaving the site.

The YouTuber allegedly refused to move and argued he was on public highway telling them his stunt was “fair game”.

A spokesperson for Big Brother said: “We have robust and rigorous security measures in place across our site for the safety of the Big Brother house, production team and Housemates. Safety and welfare is always a priority.”

It comes ahead of the first eviction of the series, which takes place tonight, Friday, October 13.

Kerry and Farida will be the first housemates to face the public vote.