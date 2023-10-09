Big Brother 2023: This is when the first eviction will take place

Big Brother finally returned to our screens on Sunday night, after a five year hiatus.

The reboot series will star a cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life, as they take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks in a bid to win £100,000.

On Sunday night, new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best welcomed 16 contestants to the house, and there has already been plenty of drama…

During the show, Big Brother confirmed the first public eviction will take place this Friday.

The news was confirmed when during a housewarming party game, Jenkins was asked to pick the housemate he thinks will be the hardest to live with.

He chose Olivia, and Big Brother then announced that Jenkins’ decision meant Olivia would be facing the first eviction of the series.

Olivia was left in tears over the news but later in the episode, Big Brother told Olivia in the diary room that she can “change her fate and win immunity” if she proves she’s the most entertaining in the house.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.