Big Brother 2023: Meet the housemates

Big Brother finally returned to our screens on Sunday night.
The reboot series will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.
AJ Odudu and Will Best are hosting the show, presiding over evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on.
Meet the housemates:
Jenkin
Farida
Age: 50
From: Wolverhampton
Occupation: Make-Up Artist
Hallie
Age: 18
From: London
Occupation: Youth Worker
Trish
Age: 33
From: Luton
Occupation: Mum
Yinrun
Age: 25
From: Harrogate
Occupation: Customer Support Agent
Jordan
Age: 25
From: Scunthorpe
Occupation: Lawyer
Zak
Age: 28
From: Manchester
Occupation: Model
Chanelle
Age: 29
From: Llanelli
Occupation: Dental Therapist
Dylan
Age: 39
From: Coventry
Occupation: DJ
Noky
Age: 26
From: Derby
Occupation: Banker
Matty
Age:24
From: Isle of Man
Occupation: Doctor
Paul
Age: 23
From: Liverpool
Occupation: Security Officer
Henry
Age: 25
From: Cotswolds
Occupation: Food Writer
Olivia
Age: 23
From: Glasgow
Occupation: Dancer
Kerry
Age: 40
From: Essex
Occupation: NHS Manager