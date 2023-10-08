Ad
Big Brother 2023: Meet the housemates

Jenkin
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Big Brother finally returned to our screens on Sunday night.

The reboot series will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are hosting the show, presiding over evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on.

Meet the housemates:

Jenkin

Age: 25
Age: 25
From: Bridgend
Occupation: Barman

Farida

Farida

Age: 50

From: Wolverhampton

Occupation: Make-Up Artist

Hallie 

Age: 18

Age: 18

From: London

Occupation: Youth Worker

Trish

Age: 33

Age: 33

From: Luton

Occupation: Mum

Yinrun

Age: 25

Age: 25

From: Harrogate

Occupation: Customer Support Agent

Jordan

Age: 25

Age: 25

From: Scunthorpe

Occupation: Lawyer

Zak

Age: 28

Age: 28

From: Manchester

Occupation: Model

Chanelle

Age: 29

Age: 29

From: Llanelli

Occupation: Dental Therapist

Dylan

Age: 39

Age: 39

From: Coventry

Occupation: DJ

Noky 

Age: 26

Age: 26

From: Derby

Occupation: Banker

Matty 

Age:24

Age:24

From: Isle of Man

Occupation: Doctor

Paul

Age: 23

Age: 23

From: Liverpool

Occupation: Security Officer

Henry 

Age: 25

Age: 25

From: Cotswolds

Occupation: Food Writer

Olivia

Age: 23

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Dancer

Kerry 

Age: 40

Age: 40

From: Essex

Occupation: NHS Manager

Ad
Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

