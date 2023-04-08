Bad news for fans of Netflix’s steamy show Sex/Life

Netflix has reportedly cancelled Sex/Life after two seasons.

The steamy show’s second season premiered on the streaming platform on March 2.

It saw Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos reprising their roles as Billie, Cooper and Brad.

The news of Sex/Life’s cancellation comes just days after lead actress Sarah Shahi publicly called Netflix out.

During her appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny Not Fat podcast, the 42-year-old said: “I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show.”

“It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that.”

The actress said there were moments that felt “very gimmicky” that she “couldn’t get behind,” adding: “That’s part of what I do. I’m not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker.”

Sarah continued: “I’m not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that’s my job, to make it believable.”

“I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie.”

A spokesperson for Netflix reportedly said that Sex/Life was brought to a natural close at the end of season two.