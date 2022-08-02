Applications for Love Island 2023 are ALREADY open.

ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

There will be a winter series of Love Island early next year in South Africa, while the summer series is set to return to Mallorca in June.

If you want to apply for the hit dating show, fill in the form here.

It comes after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the 2022 series of the show on Monday night.