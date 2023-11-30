Ant and Dec address Jamie Lynn Spears’ shock I’m A Celeb exit: ‘The show must go on’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec have addressed Jamie Lynn Spears’ shock exit.

On Wednesday evening, it was announced that the Zoey 101 actress had quit the show due to “medical reasons”.

In days prior, the 32-year-old alluded to the fact that she was miserable and missed her two daughters.

After Wednesday night’s episode of I’m A Celeb aired, Ant and Dec took to Instagram Live to share their thoughts on her early exit.

Dec said: “We’ve lost another one gang. A real shame.” “I thought she’d come out the worst of it and she nailed it – she was saying, ‘I’m going to stay, I’m going to do it.’ But no, she’s gone.” “But… as they say the show must go on!” Ant added: “Its a real shame, she had such a turn around from when she got in there. She seemed to get better! But no.” A source told The UK Sun of the mom-of-two’s I’m A Celeb exit: “Jamie Lynn was a flight risk from day one and while she experienced some highs, excelling in trials and forming special bonds in camp, ultimately she couldn’t get past the lows.” “Talks with logistical teams have been underway for days now, with an exit as early as Saturday mooted, then pushed back, after Jamie had a good day or so.” “But it proved too much and after Grace left the writing was on the wall for Jamie – it would mean she wasn’t the first one out.”