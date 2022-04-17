Ad
Anatomy of a Scandal is Netflix’s latest must-watch drama

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughan, the six-part series is an insightful and suspenseful show about privilege and sexual consent. 

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege.”

Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott and Josette Simon star in the series, which is from the creator of ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Undoing’.

In the show, James Whitehouse (played by Rupert Friend), a charming Tory Cabinet minister and Old Etonian married to his university sweetheart Sophie (Miller), is accused of rape by a parliamentary aide (played by Scott) with whom he had been having an affair.

Taking to Twitter to react to the new series, which joined Netflix on Friday, one viewer wrote: “Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix…is just everything I need in life right now.”

Another tweeted: “If anyone needs a new tv show to binge I highly recommend Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix. Tread carefully, but Sienna Miller and Naomi Scott are absolutely marvellous in it.”

 

 

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

