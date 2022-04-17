Anatomy of a Scandal is Netflix’s latest must-watch drama.

Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughan, the six-part series is an insightful and suspenseful show about privilege and sexual consent.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain’s elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege.”

Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott and Josette Simon star in the series, which is from the creator of ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Undoing’.

In the show, James Whitehouse (played by Rupert Friend), a charming Tory Cabinet minister and Old Etonian married to his university sweetheart Sophie (Miller), is accused of rape by a parliamentary aide (played by Scott) with whom he had been having an affair.

Taking to Twitter to react to the new series, which joined Netflix on Friday, one viewer wrote: “Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix…is just everything I need in life right now.”

Another tweeted: “If anyone needs a new tv show to binge I highly recommend Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix. Tread carefully, but Sienna Miller and Naomi Scott are absolutely marvellous in it.”

truly recommend ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ on Netflix. Quite good, actually… if u enjoy a bit of a political scandal. — paula 🌻 (@mooonlightbby) April 15, 2022

Wow #AnatomyOfAScandal on Netflix reminds me of what British production is truly good at. This is our genre. What a show! — Amina (@yeahshewrites) April 16, 2022

I decided to watch Anatomy of a Scandal and it turns out all of it is very watchable in an afternoon, and the cinematography is fucking masterful. some of it is a bit meh but the cinematography is some of the most phenomenal storytelling I’ve seen around!! — ✨beefy fridgers✨ (@jamesmcahoy) April 16, 2022

Anatomy of a Scandal – Netflix. Astounding. The plot could have been lifted from Morrison’s mob in Canberra. For those of us despairing of any justice, you must check out this 6 part series. — Janet-Ann is expendable ⚰️ 💉💉💉 (@MrsSplitz) April 16, 2022

Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix…is just everything I need in life right now. 😱😱😱 — Cassandra Lee 🇲🇾 (@cassleeyy) April 16, 2022

If anyone needs a new tv show to binge I highly recommend Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix. Tread carefully, but Sienna Miller and Naomi Scott are absolutely marvellous in it. — Ҝ乇ㄥ丂乇ㄚ (@kelskelskel) April 15, 2022

So excited to watch this AT LAST. Already gripped! I feel a binge watch coming on @SVaughanAuthor 🙂 #AnatomyOfAScandal pic.twitter.com/3mF54Mp3qM — Aliya Ali-Afzal ⏳ #WouldILieToYou (@AAAiswriting) April 16, 2022