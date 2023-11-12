Amanda Abbington ‘snubs’ Strictly Come Dancing final after shock exit

Amanda Abbington is said to be skipping the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Last month, the Sherlock actress announced her shock departure from the show.

The 51-year-old had been partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

A source has told The UK Mirror that Amanda’s departure from Strictly has been “difficult” for Giovanni as he doesn’t want people to see it as “a reflection on him,” adding that while the pair sometimes “clashed”, he wishes her all the best.

BBC bosses reportedly wanted them to reunite for the final to show there was “no bad blood” between them.

The source said: “They wanted to position her as still very much part of the Strictly family, but Amanda’s response to the invitation was she’d not be back.”

“It’s a shame, because her exit has been a sour note to the series this year.”

Taking to Instagram last month to address her Strictly exit, Amanda wrote: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Amanda continued: “It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

“I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them.”

“I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. xxx.”

While a lengthy statement, Strictly fans noticed Amanda failed to thank or even mention her pro partner Giovanni.

Amanda’s fiancé Jonathan Goodwin cryptically commented: “You are so incredible. So unbelievably beautiful but also incredibly brave. I’m so proud to be your man xx.”

Fuelling rumours of a “feud” between them, Amanda and Giovanni failed to like each other’s Instagram posts about her departure from the show.

The former Strictly partners remain following each other on Instagram.