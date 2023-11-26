All the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

A host of TV shows and films are joining Netflix this week.

From Christmas films to new episodes of a popular TV show, there’s something for everyone.

Take a look:

Family Switch – November 30

“A family descends into chaos days before Christmas when a rare cosmic event causes the parents to swap bodies with their teenage kids.”

Virgin River – November 30

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Virgin River as Mel searches for the man in her mother’s letters and families contend with holiday drama.”

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – November 30

“To keep their annual Holiday Heister-tacular afloat, Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws will have to restore the whole city’s Christmas spirit – fast!”

Prey for the Devil – November 30

“Training to become the first female exorcist, a devoted nun fights for the soul of a child possessed by a demonic force from her past.”

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast – December 1

“Celebrity helpers add another layer of chaos as chefs Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo strive to outdo each other’s dishes for a holiday banquet.”

A Brush with Christmas – December 1

“A chef with a passion for art gets a chance at true love when her discarded painting catches the eye of a renowned illustrator in town for the holidays.”

Christmas at the Drive-In – December 1

“A lawyer’s plan to save a historic theater in time for the holidays gets complicated when she reconnects with an old fame: the man trying to sell it.”