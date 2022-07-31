All the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2022

Looking for some new TV shows to binge, or for a new film that will have you at the edge of your seat?

Netflix are adding a host of new flicks to their platform in the month of August.

Take a look:

August 1

Big Tree City (Season 1) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Needle in a Timestack (2021) – A sci-fi movie set in a future where time travel is as accessible as the internet.

– A sci-fi movie set in a future where time travel is as accessible as the internet. Separation (2021) – A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother.

August 3

Benediction (2021) – LGBTQ movie about an English poet discovering his sexual identity following WW1.

– LGBTQ movie about an English poet discovering his sexual identity following WW1. Don’t Blame Karma! (2022) – Mexican rom-com based on a book.

– Mexican rom-com based on a book. Endless Night (Season 1) – Belgian mystery series about a 17-year-old who takes a drug with a group of new friends that allows them to dream while awake.

– Belgian mystery series about a 17-year-old who takes a drug with a group of new friends that allows them to dream while awake. Good Morning, Veronica (Season 2) – Brazillian crime series.

August 4

Lady Tamara (Season 1) – Spanish reality series about TV host Tamara Falco.

– Spanish reality series about TV host Tamara Falco. Super Giant Robot Brothers! (Season 1) – Animated kids series about two robot siblings defending the Earth against monsters.

– Animated kids series about two robot siblings defending the Earth against monsters. The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020) – Romantic comedy film produced by Selena Gomez.

August 5

Carter (2022) – South Korean action movie starring Joo Woon and Lee Sung-jae.

– South Korean action movie starring Joo Woon and Lee Sung-jae. Darlings (2022) – Indian Hindi-language movie about a woman on a path of revenge.

– Indian Hindi-language movie about a woman on a path of revenge. Lockdown – Nollywood drama.

August 6

Crossing Rachmaninoff – Italian LGBTQ music documentary.

– Italian LGBTQ music documentary. For Military Merit – British military documentary.

– British military documentary. Her Private Hell (1968) – Classic British movie from BFI.

– Classic British movie from BFI. Hunt for U-479 – Finnish military documentary.

– Finnish military documentary. Is God a Number? – British documentary.

– British documentary. La Ultima Cena (2020) – Spanish experimental drama.

– Spanish experimental drama. Life Behind The Stars – Spanish science documentary.

– Spanish science documentary. Maniac Tales (2016) – Spanish zombie horror movie.

– Spanish zombie horror movie. Maria Marten, or The Murder in the Red Barn (1936) – Old British crime movie set in 1820s rural England.

– Old British crime movie set in 1820s rural England. Melanie – Melanie Safka concert film.

– Melanie Safka concert film. Nina Conti: Clowning Around – British documentary.

– British documentary. Ottomans versus Venetians: Battle for Crete – British documentary on the Venetian and Ottoman empires.

– British documentary on the Venetian and Ottoman empires. Peter Monoghan: A Portrait – Art documentary.

– Art documentary. The Wedding Date (2005) – Rom-com about a young woman wgo hires a male escort to pose as her boyfriend at her sister’s wedding, but her plan to make her ex-fiancé jealous goes hilariously wrong.

August 7

Terror In Mumbai (2009) – Documentary on the 2008 siege in Mumbai.

August 8

Codename: Emperor (2022) – Spanish thriller about an intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a politician.

– Spanish thriller about an intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a politician. Sedna – French travel documentary.

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad (Season 1) – True crime film about Anthony Templet – who shot his father.

August 10

Car Trouble (1986) – Classic British comedy movie.

– Classic British comedy movie. Death of a Son – A grieving mother will stop at nothing to ensure that those involved with her son’s death are brought to justice in this drama, which is based on a true story.

– A grieving mother will stop at nothing to ensure that those involved with her son’s death are brought to justice in this drama, which is based on a true story. Four (2011) – British crime thriller about a businessman hiring a private detective to abduct his wife’s lover.

– British crime thriller about a businessman hiring a private detective to abduct his wife’s lover. Instant Dream Home (Season 1) – Danielle Brooks hosts a new reality home makeover show.

– Danielle Brooks hosts a new reality home makeover show. Locke & Key (Season 3) – The final season of the comic book adaptation starring Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup and Darby Stanchfield.

– The final season of the comic book adaptation starring Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup and Darby Stanchfield. Office Invasion – South African sci-fi movie.

– South African sci-fi movie. School Tales: The Series (Season 1) – Thai teen horror series.

August 11

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 3) N – Anime series based on an video game.

August 12

13: The Musical (2022) – Children’s musical.

– Children’s musical. A Model Family (Season 1) – Korean thriller series about an ordinary man on the brink of bankruptcy and divorce stumbling across money.

– Korean thriller series about an ordinary man on the brink of bankruptcy and divorce stumbling across money. Day Shift (2022) – Jamie Foxx stars alongside Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco in this vampire movie.

– Jamie Foxx stars alongside Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco in this vampire movie. Never Have I Ever (Season 3) – The third season of Netflix’s coming-of-age series headlined by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

August 13

The Lost Capital of Atlantis – Documentary about one of the oldest and greatest mysteries of the world.

August 14

Memento (2000) – Leonard Shelby, an insurance investigator, suffers from anterograde amnesia and uses notes and tattoos to hunt for the man he thinks killed his wife, which is the last thing he remembers.

August 15

Deepa & Anoop (Season 1) – Kids show about a little girl and her colour-changing pet elephant.

August 16

Death Race: Inferno (2013) – Sci-fi film starring Luke Goss.

– Sci-fi film starring Luke Goss. Repo Men (2010) – Jude Law and Forest Whitaker star in this sci-fi action thriller.

– Jude Law and Forest Whitaker star in this sci-fi action thriller. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2022) – Sports documentary about NFL player Manti Te’o’s.

August 17

High Heat (Season 1) – Mexican series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela.

– Mexican series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela. Look Both Ways (2022) – Lili Reinhart stars in this rom-com about a girl getting to live out two lives following her graduation.

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3) – The next installment of the animated series.

– The next installment of the animated series. Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022) – Cat experts dive into the feline’s mind.

– Cat experts dive into the feline’s mind. Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1) – Anime series based on the video game.

August 19

Dwindle – Nollywood drama.

– Nollywood drama. Echoes (Limited Series) – Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly switched places for years. But when one sister disappears, both of their lives start to fall apart.

– Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly switched places for years. But when one sister disappears, both of their lives start to fall apart. Kleo (Season 1) – German TV thriller set just after the fall of the Berlin wall and a German spy sets out to get revenge.

– German TV thriller set just after the fall of the Berlin wall and a German spy sets out to get revenge. The Assistant (2022) – Sony Malaysian movie.

– Sony Malaysian movie. The Cuphead Show! (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1) – Spanish supernatural drama.

– Spanish supernatural drama. The Next 365 Days (2022) – The third instalment of the erotic drama series.

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar (2022) – Anime live-action adaptation where the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet.

– Anime live-action adaptation where the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet. Traveling in the 70s: The Road to Freedom – British documentary.

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 1) – Variety comedy series.

August 24

Lost Ollie (Limited Series) – New family limited series about a lost toy trying to find his owner.

– New family limited series about a lost toy trying to find his owner. Mo (Season 1) – Comedy series starring Mo Amer and Farah Bsieso.

– Comedy series starring Mo Amer and Farah Bsieso. Queer Eye: Brazil (Season 1) – New spin-off series to the makeover reality series.

– New spin-off series to the makeover reality series. Selling the OC (Season 1) – Reality series from the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa.

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. History 101 (Season 2) – Docu-series on psychedelic drugs, weaponized lasers, and even bottled water.

– Docu-series on psychedelic drugs, weaponized lasers, and even bottled water. Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1) – Anime series about a group of friends who head to an amusement park that is about to close.

– Anime series about a group of friends who head to an amusement park that is about to close. That’s Amor (2022) – After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch — and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient.

August 26

Loving Adults (2022) – Danish crime-thriller based on a book.

– Danish crime-thriller based on a book. Ludik (Season 1) – South African series.

– South African series. Me Time (2022) – Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in this new comedy.

– Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in this new comedy. Seoul Vibe (2022) – Korean action movie.

August 29

Under Her Control (2022) – Spanish movie.

– Spanish movie. Might Express (Season 7) – Animated series.

August 30

I AM A KILLER (Season 3) – Docu-series looking into some of the most notorious inmates.

August 31

Club América vs Club América (Limited Series) – A series that looks into the most controversial football in Mexico.

– A series that looks into the most controversial football in Mexico. Family Secrets (Season 1) – Polish series.

– Polish series. I Came By (2022) – Film about a rebellious young graffiti artist targets the homes of London’s wealthy elite.

