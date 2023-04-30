All the new TV shows and movies joining Netflix in May 2023

Good news for Netflix users: A host of brand new TV shows and movies are joining the streaming giant next month.

From dating shows and true crime documentaries, to comedies and thrillers, there will be something new for everyone to watch.

Take a look:

TV Shows:

Love Village – May 2nd

Singles 35 and over of various backgrounds relocate to a house in the countryside for another chance at love. Will they find “the one” — or leave alone?

Jewish Matchmaking – May 3rd

When Jewish singles are ready to get serious, they call on Aleeza Ben Shalom to find their perfect romantic match from across the US and Israel.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – May 4th

Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this “Bridgerton” universe prequel.

Dance Brothers – May 10th

Two brothers trying to make it as dancers open their own club, but their artistic drive soon clashes with the business, threatening their relationship.

Mulligan – May 12th

In this satirical comedy, when most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America and form a more perfect union?

Queer Eye: Season 7 – May 12th

Join the party with the Fab Five in the city of New Orleans for a new season of inspirational heroes — and beautiful before-and-afters.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 – May 17th

A fresh batch of aspiring artists competes for a 100,000 euro prize and the claim to French rap fame in this competition judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

XO, Kitty – May 18th

A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same Seoul high school attended by her late mother.

Muted – May 19th

Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation.

Selling Sunset: Season 6 – May 19th

The stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat.

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 – May 19th

The celebrity crew is back — and their claws are out. Join the stars as they return to Johannesburg for another season of fun, fights and drama.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love – May 24th

Tie the knot or call it quits? Five long-term couples are put under pressure to get married or move on in this queer-centric spin-off of “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.”

FUBAR – May 25th

Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in his first TV series ever!

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humour.

Turn of the Tide – May 26th

When a boat loaded with cocaine sinks off the Azores, Eduardo sees a risky but exciting opportunity to make money and fulfill impossible dreams.

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 – May 26th

New host Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”) joins the judges for a fresh round of heated competition between eight of the best barbecuers in the country.

Films:

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe – May 11th

In the wake of her prom scandal, Princess Margrethe longs for normalcy as she struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama.

The Mother – May 12th

After years of hiding out in the Alaskan wilderness, a deadly assassin returns to rescue the daughter she loved from afar.

Fanfic – May 17th

Two high school students form an intense connection as they navigate the challenges of discovering and expressing their truest selves.

Faithfully Yours – May 17th

Using each other as alibis, two friends sneak off to indulge in secret affairs — but their elaborate web of lies unravels when one of them goes missing.

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – May 19th

Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery – May 19th

When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician’s garden, a spirited cop’s investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth.

Hard Feelings – May 24th

Two best friends try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other.

Mother’s Day – May 24th

When the son she’s never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way.

Blood & Gold – May 26th

At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold.

Tin & Tina – May 26th

After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.

Mixed by Erry – May 31st

Smuggling self-made mixtapes in 1980s Naples, an aspiring DJ and his two brothers become surprisingly powerful record producers wanted by the law.

Comedies:

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – May 9th

Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby is back for their third Netflix comedy special, Something Special.

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – May 23rd

Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special.

From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 – May 30th

The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a third season.

Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.

Documentaries:

Missing: Dead or Alive? – May 10th

Follow officers from a South Carolina sheriff’s department as they urgently search for individuals who’ve disappeared under troubling circumstances.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me – May 16th

From the heights of her modelling fame to her tragic death, this documentary reveals Anna Nicole Smith through the eyes of the people closest to her.

Working: What We Do All Day – May 17th

What brings you joy in work? What gives you purpose? What makes a good job…good? These are the questions at the center of WORKING: WHAT WE DO ALL DAY, a compelling documentary series that explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level.

Narrated by President Barack Obama, who makes appearances alongside everyday people in their homes and places of work, the series follows individuals at all levels of the workforce — from service jobs all the way up to the C-suite — across the industries of home care, tech, and hospitality.

McGREGOR FOREVER – May 17th

Conor McGregor’s brutal strikes and trash-talking swagger made him the UFC’s biggest draw. This rousing docuseries follows his dynamic career.

Victim/Suspect – May 23rd

When a journalist digs into a case of a woman charged with falsely reporting a rape, a pattern emerges: authorities turning the tables on victims.

Merpeople – May 23rd

MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers.

From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality.