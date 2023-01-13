All the Love Island winners: Where are they now?

The ninth series of Love Island will premiere on Monday, January 16.

Season 1: Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Despite winning the first ever season of the show, Jessica Hayes and Max Morley’s romance was not meant to be.

The couple split just six weeks after taking home the show’s £50k cash prize.

Jessica found love again in 2018 with Dan Lawry – who she got engaged to and shares a son named Presley with.

However, the couple called it quits in May 2021, six months after they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Meanwhile, Max has dated a number of Love Island stars since winning the show himself.

He has dated co-star Naomi Ball, season two’s Zara Holland, and most recently season five’s Laura Anderson – who he split from in 2019.

Season 2: Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey coupled up on day one of the show, and went on to win the entire series.

The couple separated for a brief time, but got back together a few months after Cara fell pregnant with their son Freddie.

The reality stars got married in 2019 at a star-studded ceremony in Kent, and welcomed their second child together the following year – a baby girl named Delilah.

Season 3: Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay appeared on Love Island in 2017.

The pair faced a number of obstacles in the villa, which included them both recoupling during the show’s infamous Casa Amor twist.

Despite their rocky journey, the couple made it official in the Love Island villa, and went on to win the show.

Kem even told Caroline Flack at the time he could see himself marrying Amber, and having kids together.

Sadly, their romance didn’t stand the test of time as they announced their split in December 2017 – just four months after leaving the villa.

Since their split, Amber has gone on to star in a number of West End productions, and landed her first TV acting role on CBBC show Almost Never last year.

The Welsh beauty is also newly dating her West-End co-star Ben Joyce, who plays Marty McFly in the stage adaptation of Back To The Future, after splitting from her on-off boyfriend Nick Kyriacou.

Ben plays Marty McFly in the stage adaptation of the hit 1985 film Back To The Future.

Kem, who is arguably one of the most famous stars to come out of Love Island, has been a regular on TV since he left the villa.

Appearing on major shows like Dancing On Ice, the reality star also hosted Love Island’s official podcast from 2018 – 2022.

While he continues to land big brand deals, Kem also owns his own restaurant in Essex.

As for his love life, it’s understood the 26-year-old is currently single, after splitting from his girlfriend of two years, Lexi Hyzler, during lockdown.

Season 4: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer were one of the most loved couples in Love Island’s history, coupling up on day one and winning season four.

Despite being a fan favourite, the couple did not stay together after the show, splitting just six months after the show ended.

Since their split, the pair have both become first-time parents.

Jack welcomed a baby girl named Blossom with his ex Casey Ranger in 2020.

While Dani and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed a baby boy named Santiago in January 2021.

However, the couple later split after Sammy was sentenced to almost three years in jail for scamming two pensioners out of thousands of pounds.

Dani has since started dating West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen, and the couple recently sparked engagement rumours.

Meanwhile Jack has been single since splitting from TOWIE star Frankie Sims last year.

Season 5: Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

Amber Gill thought she found her knight in shining armour when Irish athlete Greg O’Shea entered the villa in 2019 as a bombshell.

She had been left heartbroken when her partner Michael Griffiths returned from Casa Amor with a new girl, and was swept off her feet by the Limerick native.

Following a whirlwind romance, Amber and Greg went on to win the series – but their romance only lasted five weeks after leaving the show.

At the time, Amber accused Greg of breaking up with her over text, which he firmly denied.

After the news of their split broke, #UnfollowGreg started trending on Twitter, and over half a million people unfollowed the rugby player on social media.

Greg was also inundated with death threats, and his friends and family were sent abusive messages too.

Speaking on Doireann Garrihy’s The Laughs Of Your Life podcast last year, Greg admitted he regrets ending their romance so soon after the show.

During the same interview, Greg revealed he secretly struggled with his mental health after Love Island, which got “overwhelming” at one stage.

The 27-year-old returned to life as a professional rugby player once he left the villa, and went on to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics as part of the Irish rugby sevens team.

Months later, the Limerick native announced his retirement from the sport.

Greg is now pursuing a career as a TV presenter, and recently landed a hosting role on The Six O’Clock Show.

As for his love life, Greg is currently single after splitting from his influencer girlfriend Kate Hutchins at the end of 2021.

Amber landed huge brand deals after coming out of Love Island, and remains a regular on our TV screens – including huge shows like Celebrity SAS.

She also released her own fiction novel called ‘Until I Met You’ last year, and splits her time between Dubai and the UK.

As for her love life, Amber came out as bisexual last year, and is currently dating Arsenal footballer Jen Beattie.

Season 6: Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

The first winter series of Love Island took place in early 2020.

Scottish singer Paige Turley and footballer Finley Tapp were fan favourites, going on to win the entire series.

The couple are still very happy together, and are living together in Manchester.

The couple attended the #GossCountdown Show in Dublin last August, on the night of the Love Island final.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, they revealed the secret to surviving as a couple outside the villa.

Finn said: “Communication is a massive thing. Lockdown helped. A lot of people when I first talked to them said how unfortunate it was that lockdown was straight after [the show], but for us, it helped us grow closer.”

Paige added: “I think trust is important as well, because girls do throw themselves at Finn – you’re a handsome boy son! So I think having trust is a big thing.”

Season 7: Millie Court and Liam Reardon

After winning the 2021 series of Love Island and splitting the £50k cash prize, Millie Court and Liam Reardon went from strength-to-strength, and even moved in together.

However, the couple shocked fans by announcing they had parted ways last July.

In an interview with Fabulous magazine, Millie insisted: “Nothing happened for us to [break up]. No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us. I want to stick up for Liam and have his back. He’s not a bad guy.”

The Essex native insisted she and her ex still “get on really, really well”, and that they continue to support each other.

She said: “I’m obviously not totally OK, I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.”

“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through. We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”

Last month, Liam also shut down speculation he cheated on the blonde beauty.

Speaking on Fubar Radio, he said: “We broke up amicably, we remain friends but then people made rumours up of me ‘cheating’ and at some festival and as soon as people think that they think ‘ah, a leopard never changes its spots’ because I did something in Casa Amor in Love Island.”

“People just slated me, thousands of comments just saying ‘he’s a scumbag, he’s this, he’s that, she was too good for him anyway.’”

“You don’t even know me like, you don’t even know. I haven’t cheated. You’re just reading something you saw online and people are just quick to judge straight away.”

Season 8: Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 last August.

The Turkish actress and the Italian businessman won the series after securing a massive 63.69% of the public vote.

The fan-favourite couple have since moved in together, and filmed their own travel series for ITV.

Despite their very public romance, the reality stars have been plagued by speculation they’re “faking” their relationship since leaving the villa.

While they’ve both denied the rumours, some fans are still convinced they’re not really together.

TikTok star and influencer Max Balegde further fuelled the speculation last month on his podcast The Useless Hotline.

During the episode, Max said: “There’s some relationships in the industry that are not real. And I’m talking there’s possibly one relationship specifically that’s very prominent in the UK media right now that I maybe happen to know is definitely not real…”

“Some other people have alluded to this on some other medias. I don’t want to name and shame.”

“I mean I met the person who’s in it and they were quite nice to me, but they definitely said something that would indicate they’re not in a relationship with said person.”

The clip of Max’s comments quickly went viral on social media, as fans immediately assumed he was talking about Ekin-Su and Davide.

One fan commented: “100% Ekinsu and davide.”

Other fans pointed out that Max has met both Ekin-Su and Davide at separate events over the past few months.

The “fake” rumours first started swirling in October, when Paige Thorne claimed one of the remaining Love Island couples had secretly called it quits since leaving the villa.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic played a game of ‘Say It Or Shot It’, and was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?”

Paige replied: “All I’m going to say on this is… There are how many couples left, three? Really there’s only two. But that’s a secret I’ll never tell.”

At the time, Ekin-Su shut down the rumours by telling Metro: “Apparently I fake my relationship. It doesn’t bother me. I laugh at the negative comments.”

“We’re moving in together pretty soon. We don’t need to prove to the world that we’re in love. We really don’t.”

The Turkish beauty also reflected on the constant scrutiny their relationship receives, adding: “Being in the public eye, sometimes, is not as easy as not being in the public eye.”

“It’s the smallest things – if I didn’t like my boyfriend’s picture, for instance, people would assume things.”

“Or, if Davide didn’t comment on one of my pictures, people would say something: ‘Oh my God, have they broken up!?’

“There’s no pressure to stay together. We are a real couple. We are authentic.”

