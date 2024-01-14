Alison Hammond ‘in talks’ to host hit ITV show after the death of its previous host

A new report has revealed that Alison Hammond is “in talks” to host a hit ITV show after the death of it’s previous host.

The hit ITV programme, For The Love Of Dogs was hosted by Paul O’Grady before the sad death of the presenter last year.

The programme, set in Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, was first aired in 2012.

Five months on since the last episode aired, there has been speculation over who would front the show.

A source has told The UK Mirror: “Paul is obviously irreplaceable but they believe that not only does Alison bring some of Paul’s trademark self-deprecating humour to proceedings, but that she can also make it her own, just as Paul did.”

“Alison would be a great signing… and as her ever-expanding portfolio of shows demonstrates, capable of putting her hand to anything.”

Alison began presenting and reporting for This Morning back in 2002, shortly after appearing on the third season of Big Brother.

In 2020, she and Dermot took over Friday hosting duties from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.