Alison Hammond hints at move away from This Morning

Alison Hammond has hinted at a move away from This Morning.

Beloved for her witty humour and bubbly personality, the mum-of-one regularly co-hosts the ITV morning show alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Although she’s been named amongst frontrunners as a full-time replacement for Holly Willoughby, could Alison be ready to step away from the sofa?

Speaking to Woman’s Own magazine, Alison admitted: “I love my job and I’m good at it.”

“But I’ve always got plans, things I want to do next.”

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked for my own show.”

“That’s what I want, a show called Alison. It might get to the point where I just make it myself!”

Alison began presenting and reporting for This Morning back in 2002, shortly after appearing on the third season of Big Brother.

In 2020, she and Dermot took over Friday hosting duties from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The popular duo have since taken over varying days after Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s shock exits in May and October respectively.