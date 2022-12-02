A brand new dating show is coming to RTÉ next year.

Love In The Country will centre around seven rural romantics all of whom are looking for love, but feel their locations make it more difficult to meet someone.

Whether they are farmers, publicans or cafe owners, each of them is tied to where they live, and needs love to come to them.

The singletons include Andy (39) a farmer from Mullingar, Rob (32) a pharmacist and part time farmer from West Cork, and Alanagh (20) a veterinary nursing student & sheep farmer.

Completing the line-up is George (36) from Carlow, Fiona (32) a restaurant and pub owner in Donegal, Jano (22) is a coffee shop owner and part time farmer and Edwina (49) a café owner from Mayo.

Each hopeful has made a two-minute video profile, which gives a flavour of who they are, who they’re interested in, and where they live.

They are inviting anyone who is interested in dating them to write them a letter.

From the letters, they’ll each choose a number of ‘daters’ to have a speed date with, and from these speed dates, they’ll invite their favourite three to spend a weekend with them and try out country living for themselves.

Filming is set to begin in January 2023.

To find out more about the singletons, click here.

If you are interested in dating one of them, fill in the contact form or email

[email protected] com.