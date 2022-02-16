This is the Zara top influencers are loving right now

We are loving Zara’s latest collection, and Irish influencers are too.

Sophie Murray took to Instagram to share snaps of her wearing a gorgeous newspaper print corset top from the popular shop with her 180k followers.

The Dublin native captioned the post: “living a romanticised life 🗞🕊✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE MURRAY (@sophie_murraayy)

One follower commented on the post: “Corset is giving Carrie Bradshaw vibes 🤍🖤”, while another wrote: “That top is so cute!”

Want to steal Sophie’s style? The top will set you back €25.95 and you can buy it here.

The social media star paired the top with a pair of white trousers from one of her favorite brands SLA The Label.

