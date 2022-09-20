This cosy gilet is perfect for your autumn/winter wardrobe

Now that we’re easing out of our summer wardrobe and transitioning into autumn/winter, we’re on the hunt for some new pieces.

Zara’s latest collection features some stunning staple pieces for the months ahead, and one of their gilets has really caught our eye.

We first spotted the Contrast Faux Shearling Gilet on popular Irish influencer Sophie Murray, who is always bang on trend.

Speaking about the piece in a TikTok video, the Dubliner said: “She’s a beauty. Kind of biker jacket vibes, but gilet. I love her!”

One of Sophie’s 244.7K followers commented on the clip: “This look 😍😍😍”, and another wrote: “What a look!!!🥰 you are such an icon.”

Want to steal Sophie’s style? You can buy the gilet for €69.95 here.