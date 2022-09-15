5 Autumn/Winter Must-Haves From Zara

Looking to revamp your wardrobe this autumn/winter?

We’ve found five must-have pieces from Zara to keep you looking cool while feeling warm and cosy in the months ahead.

Take a look:

Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

Layers are essential for these colder months ahead, so it’s important to invest in a good jacket.

This gorgeous faux leather puffer jacket features an adjustable hood to keep your dry when it rains, and front zip pockets to pop your hands in to keep them warm.

You can buy it for €69.95 here.

Striped Sweater With Zip

Another layering must-have is a cosy sweater.

We love this black sweater with white stripes and a front zip, which you can pair with some cute jeans or a skirt – as seen on the model above.

It’s selling out fast, so grab it before it’s gone for €39.95 here.

Oversized Blazer and Skort Set

How fab is this oversized blazer and skort set?

You can pair with some tights and boots for the autumn/winter, and rewear it in the spring/summer months without the tights and with a pair of heels.

The blazer will set you back €65.95 here, while the matching skort costs €29.95 here.

Ribbed Knit Dress

Knitted dresses are the perfect wardrobe staple for comfortable, all-day-wear, while still looking fabulous.

While dark and neutral colours tend to dominate autumn/winter wardrobes, this gorgeous blue dress will brighten up the dreary months ahead with a pop of colour.

Get the dress for €39.95 here.

Leather High Heel Platform Boots

Make a statement in these incredible platform boots!

As well as being super stylish, these boots come with a flexible technical latex foam insole to ensure comfort.

You can buy the boots for €139 here.